West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey named in England U21 squad

Josh Griffiths in action against QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old Baggies shot stopper, who was recalled from a loan spell at Portsmouth in January, went on to play ten Championship games in the absence of number one Alex Palmer.

That earned him his under 21s debut in March - and now he has been rewarded with another call up for Lee Carsley's preparation camp ahead of the European Championships.

Elsewhere, Villa midfielder Ramsey, who this week was named Premier League academy graduate of the year, has also been included in the squad, alongside striker Cameron Archer.

Former Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and ex-Walsall loanee goalkeeper Carl Rushworth have also been named in the training squad.

They will join up for a training camp between June 7 and 10, before the tournament which begins on June 21.

Under 21s squad:

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City), Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Lewis Hall (Chelsea), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James McAtee (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)