Newtown heartbreak after penalty defeat

By Nick Elwell

Newtown saw their bid for a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round end in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat.

The Robins had home advantage in their play-off final showdown with Haverfordwest County and a bumper crowd of 1,862 – the biggest JD Cymru Premier attendance of the season – packed into Latham Park.

But there was no celebrating for the hosts or their fans as County won 4-3 on penalties after the clash had ended 1-1 after extra-time following first-half goals from Jordan Davies and Newtown’s Aaron Williams.

The penalty drama saw Williams and Henry Cowans fail from the spot for Newtown, and although goalkeeper Dave Jones denied Ben Fawcett to keep the Robins in with a shout of victory, County were successful with their other four penalties.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

