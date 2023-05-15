Newtown heartbreak after penalty defeat

newtown

The Robins had home advantage in their play-off final showdown with Haverfordwest County and a bumper crowd of 1,862 – the biggest JD Cymru Premier attendance of the season – packed into Latham Park.

But there was no celebrating for the hosts or their fans as County won 4-3 on penalties after the clash had ended 1-1 after extra-time following first-half goals from Jordan Davies and Newtown’s Aaron Williams.