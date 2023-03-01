Aston Villa's FIFA award-winner Emi Martinez: Parents are my idols

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, left, receives the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper awards (AP Photo/Michel Euler).

World Cup winner Martinez, 30, landed the goalkeeper gong at The Best FIFA Awards on Monday night.

The Villa No.1 saw off competition from Real Madrid and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois and Yassine Bounou, of Sevilla and Morocco.

The award caps a remarkable period for Martinez, who has enjoyed a stunning rise from Arsenal back-up and serial loanee to an integral cog in Argentina’s first World Cup success in 36 years.

“My family is a big part of this,” Martinez said in his acceptance speech. “The people of Aston Villa. To Scaloni who gave me the opportunity to play. When they asked me as a boy my idol, I watch my mom clean the buildings for eight or nine hours and my dad work, the truth is they are my idols.

“Winning the World Cup after 36 years is something wonderful, people know how emotional it is to be an Argentine.

“The opportunity to win the World Cup is something wonderful for the whole country, especially in a year that we are going through financially. We feel this connection with the country, and this is a reason for pride.”

A visibly emotional Martinez also paid tribute to his wife, Mandinha, as a major support in his career.