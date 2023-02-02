Hodge bags a double as Ludlow are held at home

Ludlow

Colts suffered a dip in their recent high standards but still managed to earn a reward and extend their unbeaten Premier Division run to nine games.

With four regulars missing it was always going to be a tough test for Colts and it was Welland who made the brighter start. Their efforts were rewarded when they took the lead following a corner.

Colts were back on level terms 10 minutes before half-time.

They were awarded a dubious free-kick on the edge of the Welland penalty area and Aaron Hodge stepped up to curl the ball round the wall into the bottom corner.

Keeper Regan Tonkinson then pulled off some fantastic saves to keep the hosts level at the break.

The hosts had the chance to take the lead early in the second half when Sam Thomas was fouled in the box. But Tom Swinbourne saw his penalty saved.

Hodge then struck again with his 12th goal of the season to put Colts in front. But Welland responded strongly and levelled from the penalty spot after what looked to be a harsh decision against Colts.