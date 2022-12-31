Unai Emery is urging Aston Villa to be brave

Villa head to London looking to earn their second away win in succession having finally earned their first at Brighton in the last match before the World Cup.
Emery was pleased with the performance if not the result in the 3-1 Boxing Day home defeat to Liverpool and wants his players to maintain the same attitude on the road.
He said: “Playing away is a really big challenge because we’re playing well at home with our supporters and we have a very good connection with them.
“We won in Brighton but our challenge away from home is to be competitive and keep the same mentality we have playing at home. Tactically we need to be strong – defensively as well. We need to be together and stronger than we have been this season.”