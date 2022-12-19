West Brom 3 Rotherham 0 - Player ratings

Alex Palmer
Seems to be developing by the game. Four clean sheets in five and important intervention just after half-time at 1-0.
Growing 7
Darnell Furlong
A bit loose in possession, especially early on, but never lacked in his motivation to get up and down the right.
Loose 7
Dara o’Shea
Quietly continues to go about his work. Not overly worked by a limited Millers side but has led a backline short on bodies to good form.
Leader 7
Erik Pieters
Impressive for the second game running in unfamiliar central role. Calm and effective with the ball. True pro.
Versatile 8
Conor Townsend
Responded well from a tough night at Sunderland. Impressed in a couple of attacks early on.
Response 7
Okay Yokuslu
He’s in great form at the moment and he dominated here. Went close with a header and from distance but had more defensive responsibility and was well on top.
Dominated 8
John Swift
Had a deeper role than usual and played it well. Especially useful on the ball in the first half.
Effective 8
Tom Rogic
Up to full fitness and in from the start, and what a majestic assist for the opener. Showed his true class.
Magic 8
Jed Wallace
Received rave reviews from Corberan. Well-taken opener and a wonderful cross for Albion’s second.
Star man 8
Daryl Dike
Baggies fans have waited a while for that start. No scoring chances but occupied the defence well. Strong.
Bullish 7
Matty Phillips
A couple of good efforts unlucky not to find the corner. Seems to be trusted by Corberan and responding with useful displays.
Trusted 7
Substitutes
Grady Diangana (for Phillips, 57) Talk about an impact! On for barely 20 seconds before volleying home 7. Brandon Thomas-Asante (for Dike, 57) Powerful plan to win the penalty. Poor effort but composed rebound 7. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Swift, 66) Busy in midfield and used it well 6. Jayson Molumby (for Rogic, 74) Added impetus 6. Karlan Grant (for Wallace, 74) A late run out after injury and illness recently 6. Subs not used: Button, Kelly.