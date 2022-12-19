West Brom 3 Rotherham 0 - Player ratings

Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Seems to be developing by the game. Four clean sheets in five and important intervention just after half-time at 1-0.

Growing 7

Darnell Furlong

A bit loose in possession, especially early on, but never lacked in his motivation to get up and down the right.

Loose 7

Dara o’Shea

Quietly continues to go about his work. Not overly worked by a limited Millers side but has led a backline short on bodies to good form.

Leader 7

Erik Pieters

Impressive for the second game running in unfamiliar central role. Calm and effective with the ball. True pro.

Versatile 8

Conor Townsend

Responded well from a tough night at Sunderland. Impressed in a couple of attacks early on.

Response 7

Okay Yokuslu

He’s in great form at the moment and he dominated here. Went close with a header and from distance but had more defensive responsibility and was well on top.

Dominated 8

John Swift

Had a deeper role than usual and played it well. Especially useful on the ball in the first half.

Effective 8

Tom Rogic

Up to full fitness and in from the start, and what a majestic assist for the opener. Showed his true class.

Magic 8

Jed Wallace

Received rave reviews from Corberan. Well-taken opener and a wonderful cross for Albion’s second.

Star man 8

Daryl Dike

Baggies fans have waited a while for that start. No scoring chances but occupied the defence well. Strong.

Bullish 7

Matty Phillips

A couple of good efforts unlucky not to find the corner. Seems to be trusted by Corberan and responding with useful displays.

Trusted 7

Substitutes