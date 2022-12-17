West Brom January plans in motion

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion

The Albion head coach, whose side eye a fifth straight win at home to Rotherham today, revealed he held talks with club chiefs about plans for the new year.

It is thought the Baggies chief will seek to improve the quality of the squad he inherited from Steve Bruce in October, despite the fine turnaround in results.

Corberan, who spoke with chief executive Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce during the recent international period, insists he is more than happy with a ‘great group’ and that Albion’s numbers are sufficient, but the club are aware of the market and will improve if they can.

“I have had a conversation,” Corberan said. “It’s true that in the World Cup you have the time and you’ve been the group for some weeks. I have plenty of information about the players. You don’t have the games so you can analyse in detail.

“I was having a conversation with Ron, and Ian Pearce, to let them know my thoughts on the situation, but I am very happy with the players I have here from the moment I arrived at the club, this is true,” Corberan said.

“I feel we have a great group, sometimes it might be unfair because of some of the decisions I have to make – when I am watching a player like (Adam) Reach, what he brings to the squad, it’s high.

“When you’re watching a player like him, who is already ready and working, you know how difficult it is for the coach. It’s clear that as an ambitious club we need to be watching the possibilities of the market – 100 per cent. But I understand that for someone to come here, it’ll have to be as a clear improvement for the club, because we don’t need many numbers. We have many good players, but it’s our responsibility to watch the market and if someone can help the team, yes.

“I believe in the group of players we have though, because of their mentality that we’ve seen.”

Corberan has been linked to a reunion with frozen-out Huddersfield midfielder Jon Russell, 22, while the repayment deadline for owner Guochuan Lai’s loan of £4,950,000, taken out in March 2021, is set for December 31, just prior to the window. It is unclear how that would, or would not, affect January plans.

The 22-year-old Jamaican national Russell was a key part of Corberan’s successful time at former club Huddersfield.

The rangy midfielder, a former Chelsea schoolboy, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Corberan with the Terriers – and made his debut against Albion in November 2021.

Addressing the link, Corberan added: “Football is full of speculation, some of the news that appears in the media is true, some of the things don’t have any type of truth but is speculation, possibility.

“I can only tell you about the Russell the season I had with him, he was an important player last year for Huddersfield. Now he’s not playing, people can be thinking and that’s something I cannot control, but speculation like that one appear in football always.