Andy Johnson: Carlos Corberan has breathed life into West Brom

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan was appointed as Albion’s new boss at the end of October, following Steve Bruce’s sacking after a dismal start to the season.

After a poor result in his first match as Albion manager against Sheffield United, Corberan’s Albion strung three wins and three clean sheets together ahead of the international break.

They are now preparing for a return to Championship action against Sunderland next week – and Johnson has praised the new Albion head coach for bringing life back to the club so quickly.

And he also believes the players deserve credit for buying into and responding to Corberan’s methods.

Johnson, who co-commentates on Albion games for the club, said: “In fairness you can only say good things about him, there are only good things that have come out of what has happened since he has arrived. He has made changes and the guys have responded so, so well.

“We talked about Kyle Bartley, he has gone from not being involved to coming in, scoring goals and the manager praising him as one of the best centre halves in the league and a leader of men, someone who is great in the dressing room. We’ve been guilty of not scoring goals from set pieces, but they are playing well, with confidence, they look fitter and stronger, and they are playing with smiles on their faces, they are enjoying it, they know what they are doing, it is great to see and the results are showing that.

“Look at Matty Phillips, he’s a different lad totally. Molumby has looked better, Jake has done well, it is great to see.

“He has brought life back into the place. He is getting a response he probably never dreamed of, and the lads are loving what he is doing.”

Albion returned from a Spanish training camp earlier this week - and are back in training at their Walsall training base ahead of their return to action against the Black Cats.