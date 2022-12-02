World Cup Watch: Former Wolves man Saiss tops group as Aston Villa's Leander Dondoncker and Belgium heading home

Morocco's Romain Saiss applauds the fans after the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday November 27, 2022.

World number two Belgium, who have a so called 'golden generation' were tipped for big things but again have fallen short and been knocked out.

Croatia scraped through but it was Morocco who stole the headlines in that group.

Elsewhere, a goal surrounded in controversy played a part in the Germans taking an early exit.

Here is a look back at the latest round of group games at the World Cup.

Saiss and Morocco top group as Dendoncker heads home

Former Wolves man Romain Saiss and his Wolves team mates were not expected to progress from their group, which included Belgium and Croatia.

However, football doesn't always work out that way.

After three group games, Morocco go through as group winners with seven points, while Belgium missed out to Croatia for the second spot after a shocking campaign.

Saiss and his team mates were on four points heading into the final group game - and secured their place in the next round with a 2-1 win over a valiant Canada side.

But for Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker - it is an early exit back to Villa Park after Belgium failed again. The former Wolves man, who has played at the back in the competition, started in midfield for Belgium.

Roberto Martinez's golden generation just needed a goal but chances came and went.

Former West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku was not fully fit but was thrown on late on to try and get his team over the line - but it just did not happen.

What next for Belgian with former Walsall midfielder Martinez's future appearing to be in doubt?

German's going home after VAR controversy

Another group where the side who were expected to go home finished on top.

Japan are no mugs but in a mad group - they ended up losing to Costa Rica but beating not only Germany but Spain too.

In their final group game, with the game locked at 1-1, they had the ball in the next for the second time.