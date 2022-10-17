Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman is Richard Beale’s middle man

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Albion interim boss Richard Beale has admitted he did not need a second thought when it came to starting match-winner Taylor Gardner-Hickman at Reading.

READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion waves at the West Bromwich Albion Fans as he celebrates the 0-2 win the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion waves at the West Bromwich Albion Fans as he celebrates the 0-2 win the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Select Car Leasing Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Gardner-Hickman, 20, was selected in midfield in the league for the first time this season by Beale as Albion’s post-Steve Bruce era began with a much-needed 2-0 win at Reading.

The Baggies academy graduate stole the show, amid a team of fine performances, with his first senior goal and an exquisite assist for Matty Phillips’ opener.

Former boss Bruce had mainly used Gardner-Hickman at right-back or wing-back this season, though the Telford-born youngster has often found league starts hard to come by. Under-21s boss Beale, though, knew immediately he would be selected in the heart of midfield.

“I think Taylor is a really, really good player,” Beale said. “He’s got so many attributes.

“Again, like a lot of players in the changing room, he’s a really good lad that wants to do well. I think he’s got a really big future.

“His energy was excellent on top of his assist and his goal.

“As soon as I had to start thinking about the team, which I suppose is as soon as you get told you’re taking the team on Saturday, I wanted Taylor to play in there.

“He brings energy to the team. I know what he can do as a right-back, a right wing-back and centre midfield player and I thought he complemented Jake (Livermore) very well and they did that really well.”

The Baggies were deserved winners in Berkshire for a first win in nine and first away win since April – also at Reading.

Three points was enough to lift managerless Albion out of the second-tier drop zone and up two places to 20th ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

Albion put in a far much assured performance that in recent weeks to return to winning ways and ensure a smoother transition while chief executive Ron Gourlay continues the hunt for a new permanent boss.

It was a memorable afternoon for the club’s academy, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer vital to the win, Gardner-Hickman and Dara O’Shea thriving as well as a league debut from the bench for 18-year-old Reyes Cleary.

“He (Gardner-Hickman) did (deliver), they all did,” Beale added. “When I talked the other day about the training week going really well – I was quite relaxed, I didn’t have sleepless nights – but you’re constantly worrying, thinking ‘I’ve said that, is it going to translate to a performance to get us a win’.

“I’m just so relieved that it did. To a man, the lads that started were brilliant, the subs were brilliant, the lads we’ve had to leave at the training ground because everybody’s available this week – which isn’t easy – have been brilliant with me. Long may that continue.”

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News