West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman is Richard Beale’s middle man

Gardner-Hickman, 20, was selected in midfield in the league for the first time this season by Beale as Albion’s post-Steve Bruce era began with a much-needed 2-0 win at Reading.
The Baggies academy graduate stole the show, amid a team of fine performances, with his first senior goal and an exquisite assist for Matty Phillips’ opener.
Former boss Bruce had mainly used Gardner-Hickman at right-back or wing-back this season, though the Telford-born youngster has often found league starts hard to come by. Under-21s boss Beale, though, knew immediately he would be selected in the heart of midfield.
“I think Taylor is a really, really good player,” Beale said. “He’s got so many attributes.
“Again, like a lot of players in the changing room, he’s a really good lad that wants to do well. I think he’s got a really big future.
“His energy was excellent on top of his assist and his goal.
“As soon as I had to start thinking about the team, which I suppose is as soon as you get told you’re taking the team on Saturday, I wanted Taylor to play in there.
“He brings energy to the team. I know what he can do as a right-back, a right wing-back and centre midfield player and I thought he complemented Jake (Livermore) very well and they did that really well.”
The Baggies were deserved winners in Berkshire for a first win in nine and first away win since April – also at Reading.
Three points was enough to lift managerless Albion out of the second-tier drop zone and up two places to 20th ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Bristol City at The Hawthorns.
Albion put in a far much assured performance that in recent weeks to return to winning ways and ensure a smoother transition while chief executive Ron Gourlay continues the hunt for a new permanent boss.
It was a memorable afternoon for the club’s academy, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer vital to the win, Gardner-Hickman and Dara O’Shea thriving as well as a league debut from the bench for 18-year-old Reyes Cleary.
“He (Gardner-Hickman) did (deliver), they all did,” Beale added. “When I talked the other day about the training week going really well – I was quite relaxed, I didn’t have sleepless nights – but you’re constantly worrying, thinking ‘I’ve said that, is it going to translate to a performance to get us a win’.
“I’m just so relieved that it did. To a man, the lads that started were brilliant, the subs were brilliant, the lads we’ve had to leave at the training ground because everybody’s available this week – which isn’t easy – have been brilliant with me. Long may that continue.”