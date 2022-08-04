John Swift: West Brom squad must believe

John Swift (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies recovered from a sloppy first half to rally and secure a point in a 1-1 draw in their Championship curtain-raiser at Middlesbrough.

It was summer signing Swift, on his competitive debut, who dispatched the equaliser in an improved second half but boss Bruce said afterwards there were some half-time 'home truths' and that he does not want to rant and rave to spark a recovery.

And Swift confirmed the interval message centred on belief. He said: "They did (get on top after the goal). We would all agree, especially in the changing room at half-time.

"We started fast but then they got the goal and we were maybe a little bit deflated.

"One hundred per cent it was about more belief. They get that goal and we were a little bit deflated, but it was more about go out and show what you can do in the second half.

"To believe in our ability. We've got great wingers who can beat people one-v-one, get them on the ball, beating defenders, get to the byline, cut-backs and crosses in, play your normal game.

"We definitely did that in the second half, it definitely showed."