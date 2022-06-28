Galatasary eye a move for Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson

Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marcal (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday April 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Frenchman is facing an uncertain future at Villa Park and is also being tracked by several clubs in his homeland after an underwhelming 18 months in the West Midlands.

Sanson has started just 19 Premier League matches since arriving in a £14million move from Marseille. Villa have strengthened their midfield by signing Boubacar Kamara and could make further additions in that area should players depart.

But West Ham’s Tomas Soucek or Rangers’ Joe Aribo, both mooted as possible targets in recent days, are not thought to be of interest.