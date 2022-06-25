Notification Settings

Former Aston Villa skipper Gabby Agbonlahor warns of Carney Chukwuemeka danger

Former club captain Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Villa are in “dangerous” territory with regard to the future of teenage star Carney Chukwuemeka.

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left) battles with Liverpool's James Norris and Luca Stephenson during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Youth Cup. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Chukwuemeka is out of contract next summer with talks over a new deal having stalled amid interest in the 18-year-old from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Villa remain keen to tie Chukwuemeka, currently starring for England under-19s at the European Championships, for the long-term. But Agbonlahor believes the club can’t afford to give into demands on playing time or salary to a player who has started just two Premier League matches.

“If they lose him, it’s not ideal,” he said. “But if you set that standard of giving young players whatever they want because they’ve got a chance of being great, it can be dangerous.

“It’s what all clubs fear. When a young player, who could go on to become a really big star, but nobody knows, so you can’t give him money he doesn’t deserve yet.”

