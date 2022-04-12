Three ways West Brom can start to get ready for next season

Grady Diangana (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

What is for certain, though, is the Baggies are in need of a major squad overhaul if they are to get back on track next term.

“We have to bring a fresher, younger look to everything,” Bruce said following the defeat to Stoke.

Bruce’s own situation is still unclear with the boss admitting he and the players are fighting for their futures.

But the one benefit of being out of the promotion race now is that planning for next season can begin.

Here we look at three things Bruce should consider doing to give him a clearer idea of what is needed in the summer.

Play Alex Palmer

Bruce has already said he would be comfortable allowing Palmer and David Button to battle it out for the number one jersey next season.

Sam Johnstone has been brilliant for Albion. But his future is elsewhere so there is no need to play him in the remaining five games.

There is also no need to play Button, who is in talks with the club over a new deal.

The 33-year-old is a good keeper. But with more than 150 Championship games under his belt, you know what you’re going to get from him.

Palmer, though is still relatively untested at this level. The 25-year-old excelled in League Two with Plymouth and in League One with Lincoln. He also did well when he joined Luton on an emergency loan last month.

Those two games with the Hatters, though, are his only experience of Championship football.

And he needs a run of games to truly show what he can do.

Bring in Dara O’Shea

He may have been tipped as a future Albion captain by Bruce, but O’Shea has spent the last seven games on the bench. And in some matches his heart and warrior-like desire have been badly missed.

Matt Clarke has arguably been the Baggies’ best player this season.

But he is on loan from Brighton and it’s unclear if he will return.

Kyle Bartley also had an afternoon to forget against Stoke with the centre-back switching off completely for the Potters’ second goal.

O’Shea is the future for Albion. And he now needs to come in for either Clarke or Bartley.

Play Diangana on the left

Grady Diangana lit up the Championship playing on the left wing under Slaven Bilic.

But that was two years ago now and he’s done very little since. Since that promotion-winning season, though, he’s barely featured on the left flank. Valerien Ismael played him on the right. Bruce has used him in a front two following a switch to a 3-5-2 formation. But Diangana hasn’t looked comfortable there either.

Now we’re at the stage where we need to know if the 23-year-old can recapture his best form. And to do that he needs to play in his best position. Diangana is a winger who is at his best when he has chalk on his boots and he isolates his full-back.