Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne hoping to return for Wolves derby clash

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Full-back Lucas Digne is pushing to make his Villa return at Wolves on Saturday week.

Lucas Digne
Lucas Digne

The £25million January signing missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury but is hopeful of being fit for the derby at Molineux.

Digne is continuing his rehab while away with France during the international break and could even make a return to action in the second of their friendly matches against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been working with the club’s under-23s this week as he eyes a return to first-team training before the Wolves clash.

Nakamba has not featured since undergoing knee surgery in December but is now poised to boost boss Steven Gerrard’s options as Villa look to secure a top-half finish over the final Premier League run-in.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News