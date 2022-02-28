West Brom v Swansea match preview

Steve Bruce Head Coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A poor six-game winless run has seen the Baggies go sliding down the Championship table.

Having been among the contenders for automatic promotion, they now sit 13th and with a battle on their hands to get into the play-offs.

Bruce, though, remains confident in the characters at his disposal as he aims to get his first win in charge.

Asked about the leadership in the dressing room going into the clash at The Hawthorns, he said: “Yes, we’ve got enough leaders.

“I looked before I took the job and said there are some good players here.

“Unfortunately, we are on a bad run at the minute and short of confidence.

“In terms of leadership and ability, we have that, and we have to turn it around.

“We can try and help them as best we can. That is why we are here.

“They’ve got themselves in a run that I haven’t been able to turn around yet, the main aim is to get started.

“As I’ve said, we played okay for half an hour at Sheffield United and we got a man sent off.

“For large parts we were OK against Blackburn but didn’t create a lot.

“We’ve played a lot of decent teams in this division in the last month or so, and as soon as they’ve scored our reaction has not been right, and that confidence ebbs away very quickly.”

Albion’s struggles in front of goal over the past several weeks have been well documented.

However, they may fancy their chances of getting a couple against the Swans.

Russell Martin’s possession-based, risk-taking team fell to a 4-0 defeat against Sheffield United last time out.

They have conceded 43 times in 31 games this term, while an up and down season on the whole leaves them 17th going into this clash.

Bruce said on the bold visitors: “I’ve seen a bit of them, they are a different side.

“They have a unique style of playing, with a young coach and manager.

“They are very possession-based, that’s for sure.”

Albion expect to have No.1 Sam Johnstone available despite the keeper having a bout of illness towards the end of last week.

Full-back Darnell Furlong and winger Callum Robinson – who both came off the bench in last week’s defeat at Middlesbrough, along with Rayhaan Tulloch – may fancy their chances of being brought into the starting line-up.

Jake Livermore remains suspended while Matt Phillips (foot) is still struggling.

Bruce added on Phillips: “We’re just waiting now until he is pain-free.