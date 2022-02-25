West Brom's Steve Bruce: Low confidence is not surprising

Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on February 22, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have gone six games without a win in the Championship and fallen to 11th in the table as a result.

Bruce’s lot suffered a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last time out, and on their low confidence levels, he said: “It doesn’t surprise me. When you’ve been relegated and you start the new season with a new manager and there are a few bad results. With that comes injuries.

“The poor manager before me pays £7million for a centre forward (Daryl Dike), and he does his hamstring badly in his first game.

“You know then that the world is against you.

“Until we get those players fit, let’s see what we can do.”

Albion have struggled for goals as of late, with Jayson Molumby’s strike in the Boro defeat coming after a run of five games without a goal.

Top scorer Karlan Grant, on 10, has gone six matches without finding the net.

Bruce added on the 24-year-old: “You get judged on goals and he’s got double figures, but I think he got that before Christmas, and usually it’s the strikers who suffer because they’re only judged on one thing.

“We’ve been dealt a bad hand in terms of injuries, when you pay a lot of money on a striker and he gets injured in his first game.