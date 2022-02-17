Tom Edge looking for a pro deal after American dream

Telford footballer Tom Edge has graduated from Campbellsville University in Kentucky where he shoned playing college football in the United States.

Edge, 23, who is from Newport, recently completed his fourth season playing for Campbellsville University in Kentucky while studying for a sports management qualification.

The former AFC Telford United and Walsall youngster shone in the States' university set-up, where the scholar was a key figure for Campbellsville Tigers in recent years and finished his playing time in America having landed a number of individual awards.

Edge, who is a box-to-box central midfielder who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, was Campbellsville's most capped player, with 100 appearances, and last year received a hall of fame nomination.

The Tigers compete in the NAIA Men's Soccer Championship, the annual tournament for college soccer in the States. Edge also helped Campbellsville to semi-finals and the final of national tournaments before his side claimed the NCCAA crown in his final year in 2021, winning the final on his 100th and final appearance.

The midfielder graduated in December and, after previously recognised in team of the season line-ups, was included in the NCCAA First Team All American roster and named NCCA/United Coaches' Player of the Year for 2021. His graduation ceremony took place last month.

Edge, who played for Shropshire Schools at under-17s and under-18s where he claimed a county title, has now returned to his homeland and is looking to continue his 'dream' of a football career at professional level.

He targets a deal in England or could travel abroad to continue his career.

Edge, who previously lived in Muxton and attended Burton Borough School sixth form, joined the Bucks' under-18s side after being released by Walsall in 2014. He was made captain aged 16 and promoted to the first-team squad a year later. Edge spent time on loan at Market Drayton Town.

Edge flew out to Kentucky in August 2017 and enjoyed rave reviews across the pond. He was named first-team captain in just his second season (2018).

Dad Andy said: "A highlight for me was being able to fly out to Florida to watch the nationals and for everything to come together for Tom.

"It was the nationals (finals), the last time he was going to play for his university, the final was his 100th cap, it felt everything had fallen into place. It was the first time they had been to the finals.

"It's a case now of the hard work starts now and he knows that, he's never given up on his dream of being a footballer.

"We're just trying to get his name out there so he can show that he can get a professional deal.

"He left here an 18-year-old lad and has come back a 23-year-old man. He's a better player, more rounded, the coaching was extremely professional.

"We've told him he's got 12 months-rent free living with us to follow his dream!

"He doesn't have an agent and isn't signed to anybody, I've asked clubs to just throw him in a training session, a good manager and coach knows if somebody has something or not.

"If he has to play at National League level, get spotted and work his way up that's what he will do.

"We've already looked at Sweden and Holland to do a bit of research. If he gets nowhere in England, we'd absolutely look at Ireland, Scotland or anywhere in Europe.

