Ron Gourlay: Ability to get results got Steve Bruce the West Brom job

Chief Executive Officer of West Bromwich Albion Ron Gourlay (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies opted to sack Valerien Ismael last week following a dramatic slump in form that has seen them go from automatic promotion hopefuls to being on the brink of dropping out of the top six.

Now – with just 17 games remaining – Bruce has been tasked with reigniting hopes of a top two finish.

And Gourlay said he needed to replace Ismael with a manager who can hit the ground running.

"I believe there is so much quality in the side," the CEO said.

"And the reason Steve is perfect for us is because we don't have time, we need to hit the ground running.

"We have got 17 games left and we have got to start winning games very, very, soon.

"I know Steve has been in positions like this before and he has proven himself many times. He is so highly respected by the players.

"No disrespect to Valerien, but we have seen a nice lift since his arrival.

"I think we have to push on from his now. We have been underperforming there is no doubt about it."

Gourlay, who had been working with Albion as a consultant, was announced as the club's new CEO shortly after Bruce's arrival was confirmed with the former Manchester United and Chelsea executive replacing Xu Ke in the role.

But while Bruce will be working to improve results on the pitch, Gourlay will be working to improve the relationship between the club and supporters.

"There are some things that have been rumbling on a lot longer than this season which we have to put right as a club," he continued.

"We have to be more transparent with you guys (the media). And we have got to be more in touch with our fan base.

"We have let that drift. It is one thing we have got to address. I think that just helps the whole thing. It does.

"I have been at The Hawthorns many, many, times and the atmosphere has always been incredible.

"We need that on our side, we hope we can drive results and get Albion fans back on our side so we can take this football club forward.

"We (Gourlay and Bruce) are very confident together. I have been here for five months. I have seen a lot of the good things in the club. And together we can unlock that very quickly.