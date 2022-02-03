Brave Shifnal exit Cup in dramatic late style at Wem

Shifnal Town vs Wem action Shifnal Town vs Wem action Shifnal Town vs Wem action

West Midlands Division One North side Shifnal were ravaged by injury and illness but battled valiantly against hosts and holders Wem, who play two divisions above them in the National League Midlands.

And Mark Corbett’s visitors almost did enough to force a penalty shootout, but for Kathryn Pagan’s dramatic winner with seconds remaining in a tight and tense tie at Butler Sports Ground.

Both sides created openings in an enthralling last eight tie but it was Wem’s Pagan who delivered in the decisive moment.

Shifnal were missing suspended top scorer Rebecca-lee Bown and had just 11 players on the day, including 17-year-old development squad youngster Jada-Mia Lee.

Proud manager Corbett said of his side, who are unbeaten and sit second in their division: “We were heartbroken to concede in the last minute but we are all so proud of how we were able to push them and cause a lot of worry.

“The ladies are getting stronger all the while and games like this are where they are learning so much.”

“We are always attracting new players and I’m so excited for how we will keep building at Shifnal Town and getting stronger.”

The draw for the Tom Farmer Cup semi-final is set to take place this week. There will be a Shifnal team present in the last four, after the club’s development squad advanced with a 5-1 win at Prees Ladies earlier in the month.

Ludlow Town Ladies were granted a walkover after last eight rivals Bishop’s Castle Ladies withdrew.

Derby day on Sunday sees second-placed Shifnal host third-placed AFC Telford Ladies at the Acoustafoam Stadium (2pm).

Wem also return to league action, with a tricky trip to second-placed Boldmere St Michaels.

League leaders Shrewsbury Town Women also advanced to the last four of the county cup with a 2-0 victory over lower-ranked Albrighton.

Hosts Albrighton defended astutely and kept the scoreline level for the majority of a resilient first-half display but Shrews captain Vikki Owen pounced as an Abbie McShane free-kick was parried by the goalkeeper.

Tom Peevor’s Town ensured progression after the break as Maddie Jones slid a fine ball through to Shannon McShane to convert at the back post.

Shrewsbury, unbeaten in the league with eight wins from nine this term, welcome fourth-placed Port Vale to the Meadow’s community pitch on Sunday (2pm).

Telford, under new boss Sean Evans, warmed up for Sunday’s Shifnal derby in the worst possible style with a heavy 8-0 defeat on the road at Walsall Wood Ladies. The Bucks lost ground on their county rivals at the top and are now three points adrift in third, having played five matches more, after the hammering.

Hat-tricks from Walsall Wood’s Natasha Baptiste and Tayler Davies condemned the visitors to defeat.