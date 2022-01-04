West Brom have new Lukaku in Daryl Dike, says US expert

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: new signing Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion is introduced to the fans during half time in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have been crying out for a clinical centre-forward all season with Dike hopefully the man that will enable them to compete with Bournemouth, Fulham and Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.

We spoke with Larry Henry Jr, an expert on football in the USA, to get the inside track on the striker.

What kind of player is Daryl Dike?

Daryl is a talented striker who does a lot of physical work in and around the box.

With Orlando City, we've seen him at his best when he holds up defenders and tries to connect with his attacking teammates. At Barnsley, he showed signs of that physical strength by delivering several goals in the box whether it was with his feet or with his head. He has a bright future ahead of him.

What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Daryl's biggest strength is his ability to make himself available all over the pitch.

In the opposing 18-yard box he is always looking to fight off defenders and get free for a shot or header.

He is a poacher and rewards his clubs with many goals off rebounds and through determination.

We've only seen Dike in English football for half a season, do you think it suits his style of play?

I think it does. A lot of the matches I watch from England come down to teams grinding each other down and looking for a breakthrough goal. Daryl feeds off that type of work and I think you saw what he is capable of bringing during his time with Barnsley, helping them reach the playoffs and go on a sensational run during the second half of the season.

I feel, at the right club, he will only get better – I expect him to put opposition defences under pressure and to score goals for Albion.

Dike has been linked with many big clubs in England, but I think another season in the Championship is good for him as it will allow him play straight away.

He doesn't have tons of MLS experience under his belt since being drafted from the University of Virginia, but he has forced himself into the conversation with the US men's national team to be a part of World Cup Qualifying.

Who would you say Dike compares to on the Premier League or international stage?

I see Daryl playing a similar style to Romelu Lukaku or Christian Benteke during their younger years.

Both players are strong at their hold-up play and being a constant threat in the box, and Daryl has looked to take a similar route to his game.

Whether or not he gets to that level remains to be seen, but I think he has a very bright future and a high ceiling to get even better as a professional player.