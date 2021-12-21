Notification Settings

Market Drayton Town hopeful of new boss news after talks

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished:

Market Drayton Town are hopeful of finally ending their three-month search for a new manager this week.

A general view of Greenfields during the friendly fixture between AFC Telford United and Market Drayton Town at Greenfields on Tuesday, January 21, 2020...Picture: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-041.

The Gingerbread Men have been managerless since Richard Brown’s departure at the end of September, with chairman Mick Murphy steering the ship in the meantime.

But Drayton have endured a miserable time on the pitch in the Northern Premier League West, in which they are they rock-bottom and without a win since the opening day.

After weeks of no breakthrough in the search for an experienced boss with contacts to bring in reinforcements, Murphy conducted two interviews with an interested candidate at the beginning of this week.

If progress is made and a deal is finalised, the new boss would lead training on Thursday night ahead of a festive double-header at home to Newcastle Town on December 27 and at Leek Town on New Year’s Day.

Murphy said: “We had an interview on Monday and spoke again on Tuesday, so we’ll see what comes of that.

“I’ve known the person for many years, but it’s about what they can bring to the table. There’s no point me deviating from what I’ve said, we want somebody with experience of the level and can attract players.

"We’ve spoken on the phone and gone away to both think about it, but hopefully (there’s a chance), yes.”

“We train Thursday, if we agree terms I expect that person in Thursday night.”

