Aston Villa to keep hold of Marvelous Nakamba for festive period

Marvelous Nakamba (PA)

Midfield man Nakamba, who has been in superb form under Steven Gerrard, is set to go to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Zimbabwe had wanted him to take part in a training camp back in his home country in late December before leaving for Cameroon, where the tournament is being held.

But the Zimbabwe FA (ZIFA) have now granted a request from Villa to keep hold of Nakamba until January 3, meaning the 27-year-old is set to be available for the Boxing Day clash with Chelsea, the trip to Leeds on December 28 and the Brentford game on January 2.

ZIFA’s Wellington Mpandare said: “It’s because he is doing well at the moment and we also want him to bring his best form to the national team.