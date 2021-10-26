'Conor Carlos' is proving to be Mr Reliable for West Brom

Conor Townsend has impressed for Albion in a left-wing-back role this season, adapting to the style of new boss Valerien Ismael

But Conor Townsend insists he will keep working hard to improve his game despite the impressive performances he has produced over the past 18 months.

Snapped up from Scunthorpe in July 2018, Townsend initially had to compete with Kieran Gibbs for a place on the left side of Albion's defence.

But after dislodging the former England man from the team last season, he went on to impress in the Premier League and has continued that form this season.

Townsend, himself, feels he is now playing the best football of his career. But he says it's hard work that has got him to this point.

And he knows he has to continue to graft if he wants to remain one of Albion's key men.

"It's been a good start to the season for me personally," the 28-year-old said.

"I'm really enjoying my football and the way the manager has asked me to play this season.

"Having a run of games helps with consistency and confidence.

"I think my form at the moment is certainly up there in terms of playing the best football of my career.

"I set a standard for myself in the Premier League last season and I feel like I've just carried on from there.

"Now I'm playing in a wing-back role, hopefully I can start adding a few more goals and assists to my game.

"I've always tried to keep improving. I've worked my socks off from day one at this football club and nothing has changed in my mind. I want to keep improving to try and become the best player I can be.

“I’m playing more games now than I was when I first joined, but I’m still working just as hard.

“Confidence in my own performances helps breed even more confidence. I’m happy with where I’m at but I’m determined to keep improving further."

In his 3-4-3 system, boss Valerien Ismael likes his wing-backs to get high up the pitch.

And Townsend believes that is something that suits him and fellow wing-back Darnell Furlong on the opposite flank.

“I’m enjoying playing further forward this season," the former Hull City man said.

"We played it a little bit last season, but it’s certainly the way the manager wants us to play this year with Darnell and I as wing-backs.

“It allows us to get forward and play our part in attacks.

“We have the opportunity to get forward and really make a difference in the final third which is exciting, while still also carrying out our defensive duties at the other end.

“I think we both have the right balance of getting up to support attacks and getting back to defend when the opposition are pushing forward.”

Townsend's performances over the last 18 months have led to playful comparisons being made on social media between him and former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos.

And although he feels being compared to the legend is flattering, the defender says being labelled ‘Conor Carlos’ makes him chuckle.

“It makes me laugh when I see the Conor Carlos name thrown around on social media," Townsend added.

“I have no idea who started it or when it started, but it does make me laugh.

“It’s obviously tongue-in-cheek, but it’s still great praise when you think about it.

“I think I need to score more goals before we start mentioning Roberto Carlos and I in the same sentence.

“I had a chance against Blues and embarrassingly messed it up but hopefully I can get a few goals this season.

“He’s one of the most famous left-backs in the world, alongside Ashley Cole.

“They were the two I watched a lot of growing up. They both had fantastic careers.

“The comparisons are clearly tongue-in-cheek like I say, but it shows that I am getting forward more than I used to and hopefully I can keep that going.