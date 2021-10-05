West Brom's Matt Clarke in action as Tom Fellows bags under-23 winner

Matt Clarke (AMA)

The defender – signed on loan from Brighton in the summer – has not featured for the Baggies’ first team since hobbling off in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on August 21.

He made the substitutes’ bench at Stoke City on Friday night, but was not called upon in the 1-0 defeat to the Potters. However, he got some much-needed minutes in an under-23 side that also included striker Kenneth Zohore.

Tom Fellows – who made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this season – scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes in.

However, there were further chances at both ends – with Fellows going close to a second soon after, only to be denied by Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

At the other end, Baggies shot-stopper had to be on form to tip over a strike from Stephen Wearne.

Tom Scott also went close for the Black Cats before half-time in a game played at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head ground.

There were fewer opportunities after the interval, though Harry Gardiner could have levelled with eight minutes remaining, only to see his chip over Palmer drop agonisingly the wrong side of the post.