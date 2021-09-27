Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Saved from Maguire and Greenwood but it was his speed off the line which helped out Villa most in the second half. A brilliant all-round performance.
Colossal 8
Ezri Konsa
Headed over under pressure from Wan-Bissaka in the first half. Defensively he barely put a foot wrong.
Dependable 7
Kortney Hause
A worthy hero on a memorable day for Villa. Headed in the winner with two minutes remaining. Deserved his luck when Fernandes blazed over.
Winner 7
Tyrone Mings
Another strong performance from the skipper, who has rebounded superbly from his mistake at Chelsea earlier in the month. Didn’t lose a header.
Captain 7
Matty Cash
Flourishing in the wing-back role, which allows him to get forward at will. Would have set up the opener had Targett kept his shot down.
Bold 8
John McGinn
Set the tone for Villa’s midfield with a busy performance. Full of running, he was strong in the tackle and refused to be bullied.
Relentless 7
Douglas Luiz
Continued an impressive start to the season. Set up the winner with a wicked corner delivery. A growing threat from set pieces.
Pinpoint 8
Jacob Ramsey
Played his part in an excellent win. Might have been the match-winner were it not for an unfortunate slip.
Solid 7
Matt Targett
Excellent in defence but in attack he is not making the most of his freedom. Delivery into the box was average and he missed a sitter.
Miss 6
Danny Ings
The £25million man is proving himself more than just a goalscorer with some impressive distribution. Chances didn’t fall his way.
Frustrated 6
Ollie Watkins
No shortage of effort but Villa’s top scorer from last season looks in need of a goal. Missed a great chance in the first half before testing De Gea in the second.
Busy 6
Substitutes
Emi Buendia (for Ings, 78), Cameron Archer (for Ramsey, 85). Subs not used: Bogarde, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Traore, El Ghazi, Steer (gk).