Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 - Player Ratings

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Matt Maher gives his player ratings:

Emi Martinez

Saved from Maguire and Greenwood but it was his speed off the line which helped out Villa most in the second half. A brilliant all-round performance.

Colossal 8

Ezri Konsa

Headed over under pressure from Wan-Bissaka in the first half. Defensively he barely put a foot wrong.

Dependable 7

Kortney Hause

A worthy hero on a memorable day for Villa. Headed in the winner with two minutes remaining. Deserved his luck when Fernandes blazed over.

Winner 7

Tyrone Mings

Another strong performance from the skipper, who has rebounded superbly from his mistake at Chelsea earlier in the month. Didn’t lose a header.

Captain 7

Matty Cash

Flourishing in the wing-back role, which allows him to get forward at will. Would have set up the opener had Targett kept his shot down.

Bold 8

John McGinn

Set the tone for Villa’s midfield with a busy performance. Full of running, he was strong in the tackle and refused to be bullied.

Relentless 7

Douglas Luiz

Continued an impressive start to the season. Set up the winner with a wicked corner delivery. A growing threat from set pieces.

Pinpoint 8

Jacob Ramsey

Played his part in an excellent win. Might have been the match-winner were it not for an unfortunate slip.

Solid 7

Matt Targett

Excellent in defence but in attack he is not making the most of his freedom. Delivery into the box was average and he missed a sitter.

Miss 6

Danny Ings

The £25million man is proving himself more than just a goalscorer with some impressive distribution. Chances didn’t fall his way.

Frustrated 6

Ollie Watkins

No shortage of effort but Villa’s top scorer from last season looks in need of a goal. Missed a great chance in the first half before testing De Gea in the second.

Busy 6

Substitutes

Emi Buendia (for Ings, 78), Cameron Archer (for Ramsey, 85). Subs not used: Bogarde, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Traore, El Ghazi, Steer (gk).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

