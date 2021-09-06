Italian inspiration for West Brom back-three system

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael

The Baggies have played in a 3-4-3 formation ever since Ismael was appointed head coach – with the Frenchman also successfully using the tactic at Barnsley.

It’s a system often used by Conte who has won four Serie A titles during spells in charge of Juventus and Inter Milan.

He also lifted the Premier League crown while boss of Chelsea.

And Ismael revealed he has spent a lot of time studying the Italian.

“I studied Conte a lot when he was at Juventus in Italy,” the 45-year-old said.

“Then, when he came over to Chelsea, I watched them all the time.

“That was back in 2013. I watched him and their games – any that I could look at with my analysts over a three or four year period.

“I always watched teams who played a back three as I believed it was the future and that it could solve all of our problems.”

In the early stages of his managerial career, Ismael took charge of Wolfsburg’s second team.

And he says that was another time key to shaping his philosophy.

“At Wolfsburg, I worked with the second team – we tried everything, we found out what works, what doesn’t,” he continued.

“In the first team there was a big pressure to get results.

“So I needed the kind of place where I could work on formation and intensity. I needed that to improve.” Meanwhile, Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been linked with a summer move to Southampton.

The England international see his contract at The Hawthorns expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Johnstone is in talks with the Baggies hierarchy over a new deal, with the club hopeful he will stay.