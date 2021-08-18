Aston Villa sweating on Bertrand Traore fitness

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

Traore is thought to have been forced off with a hamstring problem during a friendly match played behind closed doors at Anfield.

Reports in France yesterday claimed the Burkina Faso international could be out for up to four weeks.

Villa’s start to the season has been disrupted by injury and availability issues with last year’s top scorer, Ollie Watkins, missing the opening day defeat at Watford due to a bruised knee.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is back in contention after returning to Bodymoor Heath this week following a busy summer, which saw him represent Brazil at the Copa America and then win gold with his country at Tokyo 2020.

Morgan Sanson is also getting closer to a return having finally recovered from a knee injury sustained in April.