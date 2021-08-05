Morda United end 36 years of hurt lifting trophy

Action from Morda United's Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy win over Gobowen on August 1, 2021. Pic: Nick Evans-Jones

The Weston Road men were 3-1 winners over neighbours Gobowen Celtic in a final that thrilled spectators in an historic north Shropshire competition which this year raised more than £4,000 for Leukaemia Research.

United did it the hard way against their new Salop Leisure Premier League rivals and – just as they did in the dramatic penalty shootout semi-final success over TNS under-19s – had to fight back from behind to win, with late substitutes Louie Millington and Gary Windsor the heroes at the death.

Michael Barton's Morda side were 1-0 down after just 12 minutes after Luke Dwyer swept into the corner from fine Ben Pierpoint work to hand Celtic a lead.

Morda were level on half hour, however, in controversial circumstances, as referee Kieran Davies adjudged Luke Mackenzie to have fouled Matty Farrar from a corner and Andy Webb dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

It was Gobowen who let slip a gilt-edged chance with the final on a knife-edge with 15 minutes left. The referee again pointed to the spot, this time with Ed Rogers pulled down by Aled Davies, but Gareth Wilson in the Morda goal was the hero with a fine parried save from Rogers' penalty.

And, with just eight minutes left, Harry Evans fed Millington in the box and the sub found the bottom corner with his left foot.

In a tense and thrilling finale, with just seconds remaining and Gobowen attempting to force extra time, there was just time for Windsor to head into the top corner from Shin Miah's cross to secure Morda's sixth success in the competition.

It is Morda's first Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy success, which has been running since 1975, since 1985. Former committee members and competition stalwarts Max Hodge and Graham Rees presented Morda with their silverware.

There were also prizes for runners-up Gobowen, with Rogers claiming the final's man of the match and Zakh Ward winning the golden boot for top goalscorer with seven goals.

Morda are still early into a new era for the club, having returned to reform last summer following a number of years in the wilderness.

Barton was appointed new boss in January, midway through Morda's debut Salop Leisure Division One campaign last season. More than 100 supporters took in his first game in charge at the beginning of the year, prior to the lockdown that followed.

The border side finished second in the division and won promotion to the Premier Division for the forthcoming season, where they will lock horns with the top step seven sides around the county.

The Oswestry-based boss is looking to rebuild Morda to the heights of one of the region's leading clubs in non-league in the 1990s, where they were previously part of the West Midlands League.