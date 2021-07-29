Jack Grealish set for talks over Aston Villa future

Jack Grealish applauds the fans

Grealish is due to report back to Bodymoor Heath following his post-Euro 2020 break and talks with the Villa hierarchy are expected with the club willing to offer him a new deal in a bid to ward off City’s advances.

Despite frequent speculation, Villa are yet to receive any contact from the Premier League champions and their summer transfer strategy to this point has been based on the 25-year-old staying.

The onus is on City to make their move but Villa, backed by billionaire co-owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, are unlikely to budge on their £100million valuation.

Much of Villa’s business in the remainder of the window now hinges on whether Grealish stays or goes. Should he depart, their budget will be boosted significantly and would allow them to pursue more expensive targets.

For now, they are prepared to spend big on one more attacking player and talks are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen over winger Leon Bailey.

Villa’s opening bid for the 23-year-old is thought to have fallen short of the German club’s £30m valuation and it remains to be seen whether an improved offer will now be lodged.

“There are different interested parties from the Premier League. We are examining the options,” Craig Butler, Bailey’s step-father and advisor, said yesterday. “It is important that Leon takes the right step. It is not yet decided whether he will change in this window or later.”