Chris Hughes pens new deal at Newtown

By Nick ElwellFootballPublished:

Newtown have been handed a huge boost ahead of their summer European adventure with boss Chris Hughes signing a two-year contract extension.

The 41-year-old is in his eighth year at Latham Park, having taken over Bernard McNally back in November 2014.

He has now guided the club to Europe on two occasions, as well as to a Welsh Cup while consistently ‘overachieving’, according to the club’s director of football Kevin Speake, who was delighted to pin Hughes down for another two years.

He said: “I am delighted to announce the signing of manager, Chris Hughes, on a new two-year contract.

“It was imperative that we secured Chris’s services for the longer term. In my opinion, he and his team have overachieved in recent years, including winning the play-offs to secure European football for the club.

“I am really looking forward to working with Chris moving forward. Making him my first signing was really important to me, and I am confident the club is now well positioned to move forward on the next step of our journey.”

The club also announced their first summer signing last week as Wales C international Naim Arsan arrived from Cefn Druids.

