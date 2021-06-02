Aston Villa freeze season ticket prices

A general view of Villa Park

Supporters who held a ticket during the 2019-20 campaign have until the end of the month to renew.

Most will pay more than they did two seasons ago, with the price freeze applying to the later 2019 sales window, rather than the early bird discount.

That equates to a rise of between £48 and £89, from cheapest to dearest zone, for an adult who purchased their season ticket during the early window.

The most expensive adult ticket is £684, with the cheapest £370, while the club are also waiving admin and booking fees on any renewal or purchase.

Villa sold a club-record 30,000 season tickets after winning promotion back to the Premier League and had sold out every home match before the pandemic forced the sport behind closed doors in March, 2020.

There are currently more than 8,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list and they will be given the chance to buy tickets next month, once the renewal window has closed.

Chief executive Christian Purslow last week expressed hope Villa Park will be able to host full houses from the start of next season but that remains dependent on the government removing social distancing laws.

The club has confirmed any supporter unable to attend a match because of a reduced capacity will receive a pro rata refund.

Villa hosted supporters for the first time in more than 15 months when 10,000 attended last month's Premier League finale against Chelsea. A further 4,400 then watched the club's under-18s beat Liverpool to win the FA Youth Cup the following evening.

Purslow said: "We are obviously still in government hands but our working assumption is we will be able to play to capacity crowds in the new season.