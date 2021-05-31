England call-ups pleases Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Dean Smith believes having three players called up to England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad is another sign of Villa are on the up.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) walks past manager Dean Smith a
Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings were last week included in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man list.

Manchester United have the highest number of players in the squad with five and Smith said: “For us to have three players in the squad is impressive considering we have only been back in the Premier League for two seasons.

“I know Gareth has also mentioned Ezri Konsa before, along with Matt Cash and Matt Targett too.

“We have got a great British base in our team and the fact they are getting noticed internationally is certainly a sign of the progress we are making.”

Villa’s trio will find out tomorrow whether they have made Southgate’s final 26-man list for the tournament. Smith last week claimed Grealish, who has only recently returned from a three-month absence due to a shin injury, was “100 per cent” fit to feature.

