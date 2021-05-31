England call-ups pleases Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) walks past manager Dean Smith a

Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings were last week included in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man list.

Manchester United have the highest number of players in the squad with five and Smith said: “For us to have three players in the squad is impressive considering we have only been back in the Premier League for two seasons.

“I know Gareth has also mentioned Ezri Konsa before, along with Matt Cash and Matt Targett too.

“We have got a great British base in our team and the fact they are getting noticed internationally is certainly a sign of the progress we are making.”