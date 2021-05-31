Dean Keates gets the sack as Wrexham miss out on the play-off places

Dean Keates

The Red Dragons went into Saturday’s match at Dagenham and Redbridge knowing victory would guarantee a top-seven finish.

But Keates’ team were only able to manage a 1-1 draw which saw them slip to eighth in the table.

A statement last night confirmed Keates, who was in his second spell at the club, would not be retained. Assistant Andy Davies and first-team coach Carl Darlington are also being let go.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, said: “We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the club, in what at times were challenging circumstances.

“We are committed to returning the club to the EFL at the earliest opportunity and feel that a change of manager will provide us with the best chance of achieving that objective.”