Interviews under way in West Brom's new boss hunt

The Hawthorns

The Baggies have been on the hunt for a new boss ever since Sam Allardyce confirmed he would leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Express & Star revealed earlier this week Albion's hierarchy were close to finalising their shortlist and that they had started making contact with potential targets.

And it understood interviews are now taking place as the club looks to find the right man to guide the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is known to be one name on Albion's shortlist.

Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is another man on the list.

Both of those men are believed to be keen on the role with Lampard confirming last week he is open to a job in the Championship despite managing Chelsea in the Champions League last season.

According to the bookmakers, Oxford boss Karl Robinson is the third favourite to be the next Albion manager.

Last week, though, the 40-year-old dismissed speculation linking him with a move to The Hawthorns.

Former Albion midfielder Michael Appleton – who is now in charge of Lincoln – is the fourth favourite with the bookmakers.

But he is currently preparing his Imps side to face Blackpool in the League One play-off final on Sunday.

One man who won't be Albion's next boss is former midfielder Enzo Maresca.

A number of Baggies fans on social media had said they would be keen on the Italian who has been coaching Manchester City's under-23s.

City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Maresca's coaching abilities and said the former Juventus man is destined to manage a top team.

Maresca has previously been linked with the Celtic job but he now looks set to return home and take charge of Serie B outfit Parma.