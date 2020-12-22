Sam Allardyce backing himself to turn West Brom's season around

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce

But the Baggies head coach admits the improvements required may not come overnight – with the 66-year-old disappointed with how little time he is getting to work with his new players on the training ground.

The coronavirus pandemic has ensured the 2020/2021 season is more congested.

Players are also having to cope with not having had a break and a full pre-season over the summer.

Allardyce revealed his sports science department is telling him to keep training to a minimum over the Christmas period with a hectic run of games having the potential to lead to muscle injuries. And the boss – who replaced the sacked Slaven Bilic last week – admits he is frustrated that he can’t spend more time with his new squad on the training pitch.

“If I could get more time on the (training) pitch, I would do it as soon as possible,” Allardyce said. “I have such small amounts of time on the pitch because of fatigue, and the games, and the restrictions.

“Because of that things may take a bit longer than anticipated.

“I’ve come back and I didn’t realise how restrictive these restrictions are, how much the players are playing and what the fatigue levels look like.

“The sports science lads are saying that training should be kept to a minimum so I’ll have to squeeze my coaching in if and when I can.

“It may take longer, but in the end me and Sammy, or my previous assistant managers, we’ve always got there.

“I’m confident that I can do the same with the West Brom lads. That’s why I’m here.”

Throughout his career, Allardyce has harshly been labelled as a manager who doesn’t play attractive football.

The Dudley-born boss has tended to find ways to let flair players flourish with the likes of Jay-Jay Okacha, Tugay and Wilfried Zaha all performing for him during spells at Bolton, Blackburn and Crystal Palace respectively.

But Allardyce admits Albion may have to go back to basics in the coming weeks in a bid to stop conceding goals.

“We need to know how to fight and have a fighting spirit to get out of this position,” Allardyce continued. “We are a team that are going to have to battle our way out.

“We may need a more battling approach playing a particular style of football to get the points we need to get out of trouble.”

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest remain interested in signing Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, according to reports in Poland.

The 32-year-old saw a deadline day move to the City ground collapse back in October after Forest submitted the paperwork 21 seconds too late.

Grosicki has only featured twice for Albion this season, and has made just one Premier League appearance since that failed move.

But he was included amongst the subs by Allardyce’s for the match against Villa.

Forest, though, are believed to want to sign the winger again next month.