Newtown AFC secure their European licence

While the coronavirus has ensured that the conclusion to the current season and possible start dates for next season are unknown, the Robins have taken the necessary steps with the European governing body to ensure their eligibility.

The Robins must finish in the top seven places in the top flight of Welsh football to be in with a shot of playing in the qualifiers for the Europa League next season.

Chris Hughes’ men sat eighth in the standings before the health pandemic brought the sport to a halt, outside of the qualification spots on goal difference.

Should action return and the league be played to a conclusion, Newtown have seven league games remaining to secure a top seven spot.

Newtown have competed in European football three times in their history, 1996/97, 1998/98 and more recently in 2015/16, where victory over Maltese side Valletta in the Europa League first qualifying round handed them their first continental victory.

UEFA’s incensing and fair play regulations are set out by the governing body each year and adhered to by its participating members. There are 39 criteria based on five pillars – sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial.

Latham Park chairman Howard Ellis said: “As chairman of Newtown AFC it’s a great pleasure to announce the club have retained their UEFA licence for the 20/21 season. May I thank everyone who was involved in achieving our licence.”