Aston Villa extend Keinan Davis' deal

The 22-year-old’s deal had been due to expire at the end of June before Villa decided to take up the option.

With the Premier League season not expected to resume until early June at the earliest, Davis’s future had become an increasingly important issue, particularly with continued uncertainty as to how the coronavirus shutdown might impact player contracts set to end this summer.

When fit he is currently the Villa’s second choice striker behind Mbwana Samatta and could still have a key role to play in the club’s battle against relegation, if and when the campaign restarts.

Davis joined Villa as a teenager from non-league Biggleswade Town and earned his existing contract thanks to an impressive start to the 2017-18 season.

But his efforts to kick on over the past two years have been hampered by persistent injuries.

After missing most of last season with a groin problem, he sat out three months of the current campaign after pulling his hamstring in Villa’s Carabao Cup win over Wolves.

He remains highly-rated by boss Dean Smith and will now be given extra time to make his mark.