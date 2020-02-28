Shropshire showdown is perfect for Shifnal

The West Midlands League Premier Division pacesetters head for a Shropshire showdown at AFC Bridgnorth looking to take another step towards clinching the title.

Town dealt a severe blow to second-placed Bewdley Town’s hopes when they beat them 4-0 last weekend, and Carter believes another big game is just what’s needed to keep his men focused.

“I’m really pleased we have a derby tomorrow,” said Carter.

“It was a massive result for us last weekend and the fact we play one of our local rivals next will help ensure no complacency creeps in.

“It’s another big game and we can’t afford to go into half-hearted. No one likes to lose a local derby and the players won’t need any extra motivation tomorrow.”

Last weekend’s victory saw Shifnal open up a six-point gap at the top, while they also boast two games in hand over Bewdley.

But Carter is refusing to take anything for granted as his side approach the final straight in the title race.

“We still have 13 games to go and we have some tough games left,” he said.

“The fact that our pitch has been so good this season means we haven’t had games called off and as a result 10 of our remaining games are away from home.

“So there is still plenty of work to be done and we will just go from game to game. We won’t get ahead of ourselves.”