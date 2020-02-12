Ludlow Colts pay for not converting their chances

It could have been a convincing win for Colts but they paid the price for not putting their chances away. A goalkeeping error allowed the visitors to take the lead but right at the end of the half Sam Thomas struck an equaliser.

Colts piled on the pressure straight after the restart and man of the match Simon Bradley put them ahead from an Ethan Millard pass.

But the hosts lost their way and Hinton pulled level before having another goal disallowed.

However, they were able to find the net again minutes later and leave with maximum points.

Clee Hill saw their lead at the top cut to one point after a 2-1 home defeat to Malvern Town Reserves.

In Division One, Ludlow Colts Reserves lost 4-0 at Hinton Reserves.

To add to a miserable day for the visitors, Andrew price went off with an ankle injury and Jack Mear missed a second-half penalty.

n Market Drayton Tigers won through to the semi-finals of the Staffordshire Senior League’s President’s Trophy by extending their unbeaten run to nine games with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Lichfield City Casuals.

Josh Mackintosh opened the scoring after 25 minutes before Dan Brundrett doubled the advantage just before the break. Casuals pulled one back in the 89th minute but Tigers held on to progress to the final four.