Market Drayton youngsters to make debut

Full-back Nixon and central defender Nash were surprise signings from Stoke City.

Both have made regular appearances in Stoke’s Premiership Under-18 League side this season, against counterparts from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves.

They made their mark at Lincoln United last Saturday as part of a wholesale reshuffle by manager Dan Stevens that saw Town bounce back from a shuddering six-goal home defeat by Sutton Coldfield to achieve a creditable 1-1 draw.

Stocksbridge, from just north of Sheffield with a steely reputation to match, is the first of two successive home games for Town. The next is Ilkeston Town, on the 15th.

Tomorrow sees a triple header of entertainment at Greenfields with Market Drayton Tigers playing a Staffs Senior League Presidents Cup tie against Lichfield Casuals at 12.30pm. And a race night is being held from 6.45pm.