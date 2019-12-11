Ludlow Colts pay for lapses at back

Having been forced to reshuffle the back four with a number of players missing, the visitors struggled early on and soon found themselves 3-0 behind.

Daniel Crowther turned the ball home from a corner to get Colts back in it before they conceded a fourth from a set-piece. In-form Jack Mear scored a great free-kick to make it 4-2.

A change to 4-3-3 made the second period more even

Charlie Austin netted a superb volley but Hinton finished the scoring to run out 5-3 winners.

Table-toppers Clee Hill were 4-1 winners at Hinton in the Herefordshire Premier League.