Advertising
Telford Scaffolding Services put together a lead
Telford Scaffolding Services took advantage of being a part of the day’s only Premier Division game to move back to the top of the Telford Sunday League.
They moved above Park Rangers by putting their game in hand to very good use with a 2-0 win at Royal British Legion. Still unbeaten, the leaders now enjoy a two-point lead and a superior goal difference.
Despite that, Park Rangers had a good day in the Telford Sunday League Challenge Cup and progressed to the second round with a 5-3 win over Dawley. Britannia also progressed, with a walkover against Hop & Vine, who could not field a side.
In the Kath Ford Cup, it was a doubly bitter day for St Georges.
Their County Cup game at Brockton having been postponed for the third time, they entertained Lawley & Lightmoor Comets in the Telford competition.
The two teams could not be separated after extra-time, but Lawley progressed 3-1 on penalties.
Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and Bluebell also went forward to round two with home wins against Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets (3-0) and Captain Webb United (4-1) respectively.
In Division One, it’s as you were with the top two both winning on the road.
Leaders Bell and Bails recorded a convincing 5-1 win at Pheasant to stay two points clear at the top from The Lion, whose 2-0 win at Shifnal Imperials leaves them close but with a game in hand.
Travellers Joy also won on the road, 2-0 at The Crown.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment