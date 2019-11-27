Telford Scaffolding Services put together a lead

They moved above Park Rangers by putting their game in hand to very good use with a 2-0 win at Royal British Legion. Still unbeaten, the leaders now enjoy a two-point lead and a superior goal difference.

Despite that, Park Rangers had a good day in the Telford Sunday League Challenge Cup and progressed to the second round with a 5-3 win over Dawley. Britannia also progressed, with a walkover against Hop & Vine, who could not field a side.

In the Kath Ford Cup, it was a doubly bitter day for St Georges.

Their County Cup game at Brockton having been postponed for the third time, they entertained Lawley & Lightmoor Comets in the Telford competition.

The two teams could not be separated after extra-time, but Lawley progressed 3-1 on penalties.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and Bluebell also went forward to round two with home wins against Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets (3-0) and Captain Webb United (4-1) respectively.

In Division One, it’s as you were with the top two both winning on the road.

Leaders Bell and Bails recorded a convincing 5-1 win at Pheasant to stay two points clear at the top from The Lion, whose 2-0 win at Shifnal Imperials leaves them close but with a game in hand.

Travellers Joy also won on the road, 2-0 at The Crown.