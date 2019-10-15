Ellesmere Rangers' new bosses start with away point

A brace from Tawanda Melusi – the first from the penalty spot and the second a coolly-taken finish around the goalkeeper – put the visitors ahead 2-1 at half-time, but Kyle Sambor’s levelled on the hour for the Birkenhead hosts, who are seventh.

The point, just Ellesmere’s third of the North West Counties First Division South season after three draws from 12, is not enough to lift them off bottom spot, but is an encouraging start for the new-look squad of local players put together by Brown and Courtney.

Managerless St Martins endured late heartbreak going down 3-2 Cheadle Heath Nomads for an eighth defeat on the spin.

Interim boss Dave Smith’s side had clawed back a two-goal deficit to draw level, but the home side forced a winner in the closing stages.

FC Oswestry Town were spot on to make it through a re-arranged League Cup tie at Garstang 5-4 on penalties after Sean Jones’ second of the day rescued a late 2-2 draw.