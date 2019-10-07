Dean Keates returns as Wrexham manager

Keates, who comes in after Bryan Hughes was sacked, has signed a deal that will keep him at the Racecourse until the summer of 2021.

The appointment was unanimously ratified by the Wrexham Supporters Trust board.

Club president Dixie McNeil said: “I wish Dean all the very best of luck for the rest of the season.

"It’s really nice that he wanted to come back to the club and I hope that the Wrexham supporters will get behind Dean.

“Together we can turn this season around and I believe Dean can push us up the league table. Although we are behind the play-off places at the moment, there are still over 90 points to play for.”

Keates' first spell in charge began in October 2016 when he took over a struggling team in 16th place and guided them to safety.

His first full season in charge had the Red Dragons on course for the play-offs until he departed for boyhood club Walsall in March 2018.

He left with the club in fourth place, having kept a club record 20 clean sheets, on a 13-game unbeaten run and having only lost six games all season.

Talking of the process that led to appointing Kates, McNeil added: “We talked to a number of people about the position, which we narrowed down to and then interviewed five people. Dean gave a very good interview and we decided he was by far the best person for the job.”

Wrexham sit 20th in the National League and have a home clash with Harrogate tomorrow night.