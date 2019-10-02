Martyn Davies back at Market Drayton – but is hunting his successor

Davies revealed yesterday that his return, in the aftermath of Steve McCormick’s resignation after 13 games in charge, was not intended to be a long-term arrangement.

He was answering a call to help the club he has played for, set records with, coached at and managed, fight back from a disastrous start to the season.

The immediate aim is to strengthen the team for Saturday’s visit of Worksop, stabilise the situation and start clambering away from the foot of the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s south east section.... then help seek out a potential successor.

“Town are my club; I couldn’t turn my back on this,” he said. “I’m not interested in getting back into management anywhere else; In fact I’d never do it if any another club approached me.

“I stepped down last season for family and had a long talk with the wife before agreeing to this – so it’s not long term and one of my main objectives will be to find someone ready to take over when, hopefully, we get clear of relegation worries.”

Town chairman Mick Murphy, the man who made the call to Davies, also announced the club would be carrying out a ‘root and branch’ review of its whole operation to back him and the team.

“Starting the season by winning only one of 13 league and cup games tells its own story,” he said.

“When that happens, you can’t accept it’s simply gone wrong on the field. You’ve got to ask yourself questions and perhaps look deeper.

“So we’re going to take a hard new look at our whole operation, what we do, how we do it and our roles, from mine as chairman onwards; everything.

“I made the approach to Martyn because, whichever way we looked at the options, the rational conclusion was that he’s by far the best man for the situation we face.

“He stepped down because the job cost so much family time – he’s come back to help his club so we owe it to him to ensure the club’s doing everything possible to prevent this situation happening again.

“I’m really talking root and branch here. Everyone, everything.

“That includes me giving way too, should someone come along with cash, ideas, commitment and who wants to take it on.

“It’s a time of change in so many areas of life and football’s certainly no exception.

“We must explore, expect, new ideas, new ways of looking at issues, taking the club forward.”

Changes on the field are Town’s first priority – seven days notice of formal approach to three experienced players have already been made and, in addition, Davies says he’s hoping for a further boost from some of his old guard.

However, he’s pledged youngsters who have impressed individually but proved too inexperienced to succeed collectively, will be given a ‘fair chance’ to further their claims.

“I’ve already spoken to some of the senior hands and they tell me of lads they think would do better with more in-game guidance and support,” added Davies, who won a Shropshire FA award earlier this year.

“Obviously, I’ll have to go with who I know can do a job for us at first. But, as I’ve proved in the past, I’m also very keen on giving youngsters a good chance.”

Davies has called a players get-together for Thursday evening to spell out expectations, train hard and get a squad sorted for Saturday’s game against Worksop at Greenfields.