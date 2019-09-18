Wrockwardine Wood march on after extending unbeaten run

In an end-to-end start, Wrockwardine took the lead in the opening exchanges through a well-placed Adam Muller strike. But the visitors were pegged back soon after to make it 1-1 with a quarter-of-an-hour gone.

Owen Sheddon then scored to give Wrockwardine the lead going in to the interval, before a second-half strike by Michael Wood made sure of the points for the side that sit top of the table having now gone the first five games unbeaten.

Gobowen Celtic had to survive a nervy last 10 minutes to make sure of the points away at Madeley Sport, as they clinched a 2-1 win that sees them move in to second place.

Seemingly coasting at 2-0 thanks to a brace from Ed Rogers, Celtic were reduced to 10 men when Luke Dwyer was dismissed with half-an-hour to go.

Jamie Hickman then pulled one back for the hosts to make it an uncomfortable finish for Gobowen, but they held on to take all three points.

Wellington Amateurs Development returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win on the road at St Martins Village.

The victory sees Amateurs move up to third in the table with three wins from their opening five games. St Martins’ consolation goal was scored by Zakh Ward.

Prees made it back-to-back victories for the first time this season as they ran out 4-1 winners against Stoke Heath.

Two goals from Nathan Brayford and strikes from Ryan Embleton and Macaulay Clifton secured the points for Prees.

In the league’s only other game, Telford Juniors Reserves edged their bottom-of-the-table clash against Brown Clee 1-0, with Daniel McClory bagging the only goal of the game.