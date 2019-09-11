Ladies’ sides start league with wins

The Town ladies got their West Midlands Division One North campaign off to the best possible start with a 3-0 victory, where Olivia Minshall bagged a brace. Lauren Jones also scored for Town, while Penny Owen shone as player of the match.

Shrews have already progressed in the FA Cup by beating Tamworth 3-2. They welcome Leek Town in the next round on September 22.

AFC Telford Ladies, playing in the same division, began their season with a 4-2 win at Port Vale. Maddie Jones scored before half-time before goals from Danni Garrett, Jaime Duggan and Jem Smith after the break.

Shifnal Town Ladies drew 2-2 with Wyrley thanks to Rebecca-Lee Brown’s double.