England experience will help Warwickshire's Dan Mousley

The Bears all-rounder spent a week with England’s white ball squad during their three-game T20 series against Australia earlier this month.

And although he didn’t get a taste of the on-field action – the final game was washed out without a ball being bowled – Mousley described the experience as hugely beneficial and a real eye-opener on what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the game.

“It was a great experience with a good bunch of lads,” said the 23-year-old. “I was made to feel very welcome, settled quickly, and couldn’t have asked for more.

“To get the call to play for England is something you’ve always dreamed of as a kid, you hope that one day it happens, and when it arrived it was pretty special. It was about enjoying it as much as I could, the boys are different level, their skills, how cleanly they strike the ball. It was a great opportunity to learn.

“For me it was a chance to understand what international cricket is all about. How well the team operates as a unit, everyone knows their own and each other’s games, it was really impressive.

“I’ve been left in no doubt what it takes to be an international cricketer. The experience will certainly stand me in good stead.”

Mousley’s Bears team-mate Jacob Bethell played in both T20s – hitting 44 off 24 balls in the second game – and has featured in all three ODIs against the Aussies.

“Seeing the way Jacob has performed has been amazing,” added Mousley. “He’s doing brilliantly and it’s no surprise to me he’s taken to international cricket comfortably. We’ve spoken about one day playing together for England. To play for your country would be incredible, but to do it with one of your best mates would be even better.”