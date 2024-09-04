Fahim among runs as Whitchurch hit front

The Heath Road outfit claimed victory in their top-of-the-table clash with fellow Premier Division title hopefuls Quatt to move above their rivals into pole position – with just two games remaining.

After electing to bat first, a superb century from opener Muhammad Fahim (111) saw Whitchurch to 210-8 from their 50 overs.

Fahim struck 11 fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease, with Shafiq Ahmed’s 25 not out the next best score. Alex Biddle was the star with the ball for Quatt, picking up 6-53.

In reply, Quatt looked well set as they progressed to 120-3 but lost their last seven wickets for 67 as they fell to a 23-run defeat. Ryan Wheldon top scored with 44, while Scott Furber made 35.

Alex Heath, Kashif Hussain, Ahmed and Fahim all picked up two wickets as Whitchurch moved eight points clear of their rivals. There is also going to be a tense finish in the race to avoid relegation after four of the bottom five sides all tasted victory.

Frankton look to be down and out as they sit 34 points from safety following a 34-run defeat at home to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury seconds.

A flying start from Frankton saw them bag three wickets without conceding a run. But Shrewsbury recovered to make 232-9 thanks to George Hughes (57), Thomas Richards (44), Gabe Downes 30 not out), Harry Wassell (29) and Rob Foster (27). James Wigley and Ryan Kruger took three wickets a piece for the hosts.

A stunning spell from Henry Hornby then fired Shrewsbury to victory. He claimed 6-28 from 9.4 overs as Frankton were bowled out for 198. Ian Whitticase made 56. The win lifted Shrewsbury to ninth, 14 points above the drop zone.

St Georges are just below them after beating Sentinel by 14 runs.

Faizan Khan led the way for St Georges with a fine 114 from 95 balls, and he was supported by Muhammad Zaheer (62) and Muhammad Raheel Khattak (40) as the hosts made 294-8. Jacob Binnersley took 4-73. Sentinel gave it a good go in reply, but were dismissed for 280. Ed Ashlin made 61, Jonathan Evans 53 not out Binnersley 51 and James Shaw 32.

Oswestry are still in the drop zone despite an impressive six-wicket triumph at Wem.

Josh Darley ended unbeaten on 86, while Shakkae Marshall made 48 as Oswestry chased sown their hosts’ total of 201.

Muhammad Irfan top scored with 64 and Josh Gough made 51, while Joe Monk bowled impressively for figures of 6-30.

Allscott Heath also claimed a key victory at home to Ludlow.

Jason Summers took 5-24 as the visitors were bowled out for 146 before top scoring with 40 – sharing an opening stand of 86 with Max Ferrington (39) – as Allscott got home with three wickets to spare.

The day’s other clash saw Madeley beat Shelton by two wickets in a low-scoring clash.

Sam Mathews (38) was the only Shelton batter to over much resistance as they were rolled over for 100 – Martin Boyle (4-25) and Nadeem Ahmad (3-38) doing the damage.

Jack Morris (5-14) and Simon Jones (3-40) shone with the ball for Shelton but Shahzaib Shahzaib (22) and Mithun Jayawickrema (23) helped see Madeley over the line.